CUE warns public over degrees from unaccredited Northwestern Christian University

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the award of degrees by Northwestern Christian University, which is unaccredited.

The Commission has consequently issued a stern warning to Kenyans stating that awarding of academic qualifications by unaccredited institutions is a direct violation of the Universities Act, CAP 210 which prohibits the provision of university education without accreditation as such any credentials issued would not be recognised in Kenya.

This move comes in response to an uproar from professional bodies and members of the public following the institution’s conferral of honorary degrees to several lawmakers, despite the university being among 13 entities flagged by the Commission as illegal last year.

“The Commission has taken note of widely circulating media reports on the purported issuance of honorary doctorates in Kenya by an entity going by the name Northwestern Christian University. The Commission wishes to inform the public that the entity operating in Kenya by the name Northwestern Christian University is unaccredited institution” it said in a statement.

“This fact was brought to the attention of the public by the Commission in a newspaper advert published in June 2023. It was made explicitly clear that the institution was not accredited to offer any university education in Kenya and that any purported credentials issued would not be recognized in Kenya” it stated.

Additionally, CUE which is the sole regulator of university education in the country, as mandated by the Universities Act, CAP 210 Laws of Kenya has said it will take legal action against the institution.

“While Sections 69 and 69A empower the Commission to pursue legal action against any individuals or entities operating illegally. The Commission is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the purported award of degrees by Northwestern Christian University. The Commission shall thereafter take appropriate legal measures where applicable against Northwestern Christian University” it noted.

The conferment of an honorary degree and the title “engineer” to one of the MPs has sparked outrage from the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, which is questioning the legitimacy of the process.

The Engineering Board of Kenya [EBK] says the title is protected by law and its use without proper academic process is punishable by law.

“The inclusion of the title “Eng.” in this context is unauthorized and constitutes a breach of Sections 26(3) and 47(2) of the Engineers Act, 2011. These provisions prohibit the use of professional engineering titles by unregistered individuals and prescribe penalties for such violations” EBK said.

The Board has taken swift action by writing to the university and relevant authorities. “Northwestern Christian University-Kenya has been advised to recall the honorary degree certificate issued, remove the title “Eng.” from the document, and issue a corrected version”.

The Commission has maintained it remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the credibility and quality of university education in Kenya, ensuring that all academic programs and credentials meet global standards.

“Following this, the Commission advices members of the public that the list of accredited Universities and the programmes on offer can be accessed through https://cue.or.ke/index.php/status-of-universities or through direct consultation” it said.

EXPLAINER: WHAT IS AN HONONARY DEGREE

An honorary degree, honoris causa which is Latin: ‘for the sake of the honor’, is an academic degree for which a university or a degree-awarding institution has waived the usual requirements like the sitting of examinations.

An honorary degree is a doctorate, awarded to individuals who have no prior connection with the institution in question. The conferring of an honorary degree is the greatest honour that any University can bestow on a person.

The degree is usually conferred as a way of honoring a distinguished person’s contributions to a specific field, or to society in general. Honorary degrees are usually awarded at regular graduation ceremonies, at which the recipients are invited to make an acceptance speech before the assembled faculty and graduates – an event which forms the highlight of the graduation ceremony.

At the University of Nairobi, the nomination undergoes thorough scrutiny of the respective Faculty/Institute/School Boards and College Academic Boards before being submitted to the Honorary Degrees Committee of Council.

A nominee may be a distinguished scholar, who has worked or made a recognized contribution, beyond their scholarly contributions, or who have assisted the University in various activities including fundraising, research or sponsored a professional chair, while others may have made contributions to the country or the world that are considered honorable by the University.

Since 1970, the University has conferred 33 honorary degrees.

Source UON