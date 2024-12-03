Over 1000 representatives to take part in EALA games

Over 1,000 East African Community (EAC) representatives are set to participate in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Games 2024, scheduled for December 7th to 18th in Mombasa County.

Addressing journalists at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), during the 3rd joint planning committee meeting for the 14th Inter-parliamentary games, Tana River County senator Danson Mungatana assured Kenyans of maximum security and preparedness in terms of stadiums, accommodation and health care.

“We have made the required adjustments to our grounds to ensure that they are ready for the planned activities, not leaving behind people with disabilities hence we have designed them to satisfaction,” Mungatana said.

On his part, the Chairperson, Vincent Kawaya who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) Mwala Constituency, urged Kenyans especially residents of Mombasa County to take advantage of the opportunity to serve as the hosts and sell Kenya as a tourist destination.

“Mombasa is one of the best holiday destinations around and we hope this is an opportunity not to just integrate, but to also sell our country to our neighbours since we have a lot of potential, we are also strategically placed as a country hence we urge our guests to extend their stay even after the games are over to enjoy our recreational activities,” Kawaya reiterated.

Additionally, the MP assured Kenyans and visitors from neighboring countries of maximum security and enough preparedness in terms of stadiums, accommodation, and health care to ensure seamless operations.

Themed, “To Enhance Regional Integration”, the games are aimed at fostering collaboration between the participating countries including Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The games that will be played include Golf, football, athletics, tug of war, netball, volleyball, basketball, and darts for people with disabilities (PWDs).

Furthermore, the Chairperson highlighted that the Shanzu Training College grounds are set to host football, athletics, and tug of war, and the Aga Khan Academy to host netball, volleyball, basketball, and darts, and the Nyali Golf Club to host golf.

Former MP, of Kieni Constituency, Kanini Kega noted that the games will bring together the East African Community as well as enhance political federation hence creating a united community among the 7 members of EALA.

“As we celebrate 25 years of East African Integration, this opportunity will serve as a platform to enhance collaboration between the 7 countries, hence we call upon members of the public to turn out in plenty to celebrate these games,” said Kega.

The opening ceremony for the games is set to be held on the 7th of December with President William Ruto expected to grace the event.