The benefits of eating fortified foods

Kenya, like many other countries, faces tremendous challenges in raising healthy and strong children.

Malnutrition, particularly micronutrient deficiencies, has been a long-standing problem, hurting children’s physical growth, cognitive development, and general health.

However, one intriguing solution is gaining ground: food fortification. Fortified meals have the ability to improve the health of Kenya’s children by providing them with the nutrients they require to flourish.

Malnutrition in Kenya takes various forms, including undernutrition, stunted growth, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies such as iron, iodine, vitamin A, and zinc.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), 26% of children under five are stunted, which means their physical and cognitive development is hampered.

These deficiencies can lead to severe long-term consequences, such as poor academic performance, weakened immunity, and reduced productivity in adulthood. Addressing this silent crisis is essential for Kenya’s socio-economic development.

What Are Fortified Meals?

Food fortification is the process of adding essential vitamins and minerals to everyday foods. Commonly fortified staples in Kenya include maize flour, wheat flour, sugar, and cooking oil. These foods are enriched with nutrients such as:

– Iron: To combat anemia and improve energy levels.

– Vitamin A: To support vision, immunity, and skin health.

– Zinc: To enhance growth and repair of body tissues.

– Iodine: To prevent goiter and promote healthy brain development.

Widespread nutrient deficiencies can be effectively and economically addressed with fortified meals since they easily fit into diets without needing major behavioural changes.

The Benefits of Fortified Meals for Kenya’s Children

Improved Health and Immunity

Essential nutrients found in fortified foods boost immunity and lessen susceptibility to illnesses like respiratory infections, diarrhoea, and malaria.

Enhanced Cognitive Development

During childhood, proper diet is essential for brain development. To improve academic performance, iron and iodine, for instance, are necessary for cognitive processes.

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty

Healthy, well-nourished children are more likely to attend school, perform well, and secure better job opportunities in the future, breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

Cost-Effectiveness

Fortification is a preventive measure that saves families and the healthcare system the costs associated with treating malnutrition-related illnesses.

In Kenya, promoting fortified foods necessitates a multifaceted strategy. Schools, churches, and health centres are important outreach locations for public awareness programs that aim to inform communities, parents, and carers about the value of fortified foods.

Government assistance is also essential, as it includes offering incentives to producers of fortified foods and guaranteeing their accessibility and affordability.

By including food producers, distributors, and retailers, cooperation with the private sector can improve these items’ quality and availability even further. Children’s health and academic performance are also greatly improved by including fortified lunches in school feeding programs, which ensure that kids eat at least one nutrient-rich meal per day.

Collaboration between various parties, including the government, non-governmental organisations, healthcare providers, educators, and the private sector, is necessary to build a healthier future for Kenya’s children.

Although the National Food Fortification Program and collaborations with international agencies like UNICEF and the World Food Programme are already making progress, more can be done to expand these initiatives.

Purchasing fortified food is a national development plan as well as a health endeavour. Children can develop, learn, and help create a thriving Kenya if they are given the nutrients they require.

From selecting goods that are fortified to supporting laws that put nutrition first, let’s all do our part. By working together, we can guarantee that every kid in Kenya has the chance to live a healthier, more promising future.

As a community leader, educator, or parent, think about including fortified foods in regular meals. Encourage schools to include them in their curricula and back companies who put quality and compliance first. A healthy generation in the future can be paved with a single, modest action now.

Lucy Chege is a registered and licensed nutritionist based in Kenya, proficient in medical nutrition therapy