Jambojet aircraft rolls off ramp, hits pole at JKIA

A Jambojet aircraft was partially damaged after rolling off the ramp and hitting a pole at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The company confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred during routine overnight maintenance activities and that no one was injured.

“While parked, the aircraft rolled off the ramp and came into contact with a pole, resulting in some damage to its nose. We wish to report that no injuries occurred to our staff during this incident,” Jambojet said in a statement.

The aircraft has since been removed from operations until it is cleared. Jambojet, which has announced anticipated flight disruptions, assured customers of its commitment to safety and stated that investigations into the matter have been launched.

“Our team is working diligently with the authorities to investigate the matter and ensure all necessary measures are taken to prevent a recurrence. Safety remains our top priority, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in all our operations,” the statement added.

The company has further appealed for patience.

“Affected passengers will be communicated with directly. Jambojet apologized for the inconvenience caused and reiterated its commitment to the safety of both staff and customers”.