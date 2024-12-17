Tetra Pak wins ‘resource efficiency’ award for paper-based innovation

Tetra Pak has won the ‘Resource Efficiency’ accolade at the Sustainable Packaging News Awards 2024 for its innovation in paper-based barrier materials.

The awards celebrate the most impactful advancements in sustainable packaging solutions over the past year.

Marking a world-first in the carton packaging industry, Tetra Pak’s paper-based barrier, combined with plant-based polymers, reduces the carbon footprint of aseptic food packaging by up to one-third while maintaining the highest food safety and performance standards.

The Carbon Trust has verified this carbon reduction achievement.

The carbon footprint reduction is calculated using Tetra Pak’s ‘Carton CO2 Calculator’ (version 9), verified by the Carbon Trust.

The model compares a Tetra Brik® Aseptic 200 Slim Leaf carton with plant-based polymers and a paper-based barrier to a standard version of the same package within the EU.

As global food systems increasingly demand low-carbon, renewable materials, the packaging industry has been exploring alternatives to the aluminium foil layer traditionally used for food protection against oxygen and light.

Tetra Pak’s innovation replaces the aluminium layer with a paper-based barrier, increasing the paperboard content of its cartons from an average of 70 per cent to approximately 80 per cent.

This shift significantly reduces the overall carbon footprint of the package.

When combined with plant-based polymers, the innovation increases the renewable content of aseptic cartons to as much as 90 per cent.

Marco Marchetti, Vice President of Packaging Materials, Sales, and Distribution Solutions at Tetra Pak, said: “We are honoured to accept this award from Sustainable Packaging News for our paper-based barrier material innovation. This award highlights our commitment to customer-driven innovation by harnessing the power of paper to achieve renewability, recyclability, and carbon reduction while safeguarding food safety.

“We are proud to collaborate with customers, suppliers, and partners on our journey to transform food systems for a low-carbon future. Together, we are paving the way for a new era of sustainable packaging that protects both food and the planet.”