Tennessee Apple drink launches in Kenya

Jack Daniel’s has introduced Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple into the Kenyan market, a blend of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey with finely crafted apple liqueur. The newest member of the Jack Daniel’s family.

Speaking at the launch Jack Daniel’s Brand Ambassador David Mutunga said, “It has been a good year at Brown-Forman with wins in terms of gaining market share and gaining distribution networks. We have seen a great uptake of our brands, but most importantly connecting and resonating with consumers while understanding what they are asking from us which is a more diverse and innovative approach. This informed our decision to bring more variants into our portfolio.”

“We are excited about the launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as we seek to expand our footprint and increase market penetration by meeting consumers’ unique demands whether it is in their taste profile or level of sophistication of their drinks, we want everyone to feel like they have something to enjoy,” he added.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple is crafted from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, charcoal mellowed and matured in new American oak barrels, and apple liqueur made from the highest quality ingredients to deliver a delicious Jack Daniel’s experience. Jack Apple is a deliciously smooth and refreshing apple flavored whiskey that’s uniquely Jack.

“Mr Jack was known for being an innovator and always exploring how to do things differently, including adding different flavours and ingredients,” said Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. “Tennessee Apple couples the character of our Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey with the taste of crisp, green apples. It’s like a freshly picked apple in a glass of Jack.”