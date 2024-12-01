Brace for sunny, dry conditions next year

Most parts of the country are likely to be sunny and dry, the latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department shows.

According to the weather outlook, rainfall distribution in December, which marks the end of the October-November-December short rain season, is expected to be generally poor, leading to hot weather conditions.

The ongoing rains are expected to cease between the first and fourth week of December across several regions.

However, episodes of heavy rainfall are likely to continue in some regions during this period.

The forecast for December indicates that most areas in the eastern sector are likely to experience below-average (generally depressed) rainfall, while the western and parts of the central regions are expected to receive near to above-average rainfall.

Dr. David Gikungu, the Director of Meteorological Services, states, “The outlook for the next three months (December 2024 to February 2025) suggests that most parts of the country will be generally sunny and dry in January and February, with rainfall expected primarily in December, especially in the southern part of the country.”

The Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, the southeastern lowlands, and the coastal region may experience occasional rainy days in January and February.

“The northern half of the country is likely to receive occasional rainfall in early December, followed by generally dry conditions for the rest of December, January, and February,” he adds.

Despite the generally poor rainfall distribution expected this month, isolated episodes of heavy rains and flooding are likely to occur in some regions.

Temperatures are also expected to be warmer than average across the country, with higher probabilities of elevated temperatures in the northern, central, and eastern regions.

Heavy rains will continue in the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, and the Central and South Rift Valley.

The specific areas to be affected include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia counties.

“Rainfall, with occasional breaks, is expected during the month. It is likely to be near to above the long-term average in the southwestern region, the South Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin. Near-average rainfall is expected over the rest of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Central Rift Valley,” the weatherman reveals.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley and Central Kenya (including Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties) will experience rainfall with occasional breaks throughout the month.

“The total rainfall amounts are likely to be near to below the long-term average for December,” explains Gikungu.