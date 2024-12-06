EntertainmentLifestyle

Tekno releases new single “Pounds & Dollars”

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Nigerian Afrobeats hitmaker, Tekno, known for his versatility as a producer, singer, performer, dancer and fashion enthusiast, has released a new single titled “Pounds & Dollars”.

The track comes just as the festive season kicks off and according to Tekno, will hopefully play a role in kicking off ‘Detty December’.

With a string of chart-topping hits like “Wayo”, “Pana”, “Yawa” and “Jogodo”, Tekno is one of the more popular voices in Afrobeats and Afro-Fusion.

In “Pounds & Dollars”, he brings his signature sound to the forefront, delivering a pulsating, dance-floor-ready anthem that blends infectious log drum patterns with rich African rhythms.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Produced by the talented Egar Boi, the track embodies Tekno’s effortless charisma and ability to create music that resonates with fans around the world.

The song is a celebration of abundance, good times and the joy of the festive season.

You Might Also Like

Lupita Nyong’o lands brand ambassador deal with Chanel
Producer The-Dream sued for sexual battery
MTV VMAs 2023: Rema, Selena Gomez win Best Afrobeats award
The Chipukeezy show to run on KBC beginning September 11

With relatable themes and an infectious energy, it’s the perfect soundtrack for both the holiday season and the year-end parties that are bound to follow.

Share This Article
Previous Article Villa Rosa Kempinski hosts tree lighting ceremony
Next Article Bensoul apologises to fans for cancelled Australian tour