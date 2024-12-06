Tekno releases new single “Pounds & Dollars”

Nigerian Afrobeats hitmaker, Tekno, known for his versatility as a producer, singer, performer, dancer and fashion enthusiast, has released a new single titled “Pounds & Dollars”.

The track comes just as the festive season kicks off and according to Tekno, will hopefully play a role in kicking off ‘Detty December’.

With a string of chart-topping hits like “Wayo”, “Pana”, “Yawa” and “Jogodo”, Tekno is one of the more popular voices in Afrobeats and Afro-Fusion.

In “Pounds & Dollars”, he brings his signature sound to the forefront, delivering a pulsating, dance-floor-ready anthem that blends infectious log drum patterns with rich African rhythms.

Produced by the talented Egar Boi, the track embodies Tekno’s effortless charisma and ability to create music that resonates with fans around the world.

The song is a celebration of abundance, good times and the joy of the festive season.

With relatable themes and an infectious energy, it’s the perfect soundtrack for both the holiday season and the year-end parties that are bound to follow.