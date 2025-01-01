Teen mothers in Embu set to resume school after scholarships

Close to 400 teen mothers across Embu County, who dropped out of school as a result of pregnancy, have a reason to smile after they were given full scholarships to resume schooling by the office of Woman Representative Pamela Njoki.

The move will enable the young mothers to go back to school, starting January and continue with their studies through the program dubbed “Restored Hope”, funded through the National Government Affirmative Fund (NGAAF).

Beneficiaries include the first cohort enrolled to commence learning in January 2024 and those who have enlisted for the second phase that begins in January 2025, according to the Woman Rep.

Speaking when she disbursed cheques worth over Ksh3 million to the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Siakago Girls High School in Mbeere North Sub-county, Ms. Njoki said she was confident the program will assist many young girls who have fallen prey to early pregnancy realize their education and life goals.

“It has been my desire to restore the dashed education goals of our young girls who did not manage to complete their secondary education as a result of early pregnancy,” she said.

She added that once they are done with school, her office will also assist those who may wish to start small businesses with startup capital.

At the same time, the legislator also launched a similar program targeting boys who were unable to continue with post-secondary education as a result of financial hardships.

Through the Boy Child Short Course Program, her office projects to enroll young men in vocational institutions to undertake technical courses that will enable them acquire skills geared towards self-employment.

Njoki said her office had partnered with Achievers College of Professionals in Embu that will enroll the target group for technical courses at a subsidized fee.

“Empowering the society through access to education is my priority area. When we impart skills and knowledge to our youth, we give them the power to flap their wings beyond their imagination,” she said.

The scholarship beneficiaries could not hide their joy for the opportunity accorded to them to restore their dashed academic hopes.

Evelyne Mwende, aged 20, who dropped out of school in 2019 for lack of school fees and got married for four years, is a happy girl after she managed to go back to school in January 2024 through the initiative.

“I am heading to form four this January and I am happy my education dream was restored,” she said.

The girls were also given sanitary towels and some cash to buy personal effects in readiness for schools opening.