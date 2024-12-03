TEAU set to hold its 7th graduation ceremony

The East African University marks its seventh historic graduation with a record-breaking class of 2024, a testament to its academic excellence. The ceremony will be held this Thursday at the institution’s main campus in Kitengela, Kajiado County, where hundreds of graduates will receive degrees and diplomas across various disciplines.

The event, according to the university management, will signify a transformative moment that promises a brighter future for East African higher education. During the ceremony, an honoris causa Doctor of Science will also be conferred upon Joshua Kipchumba Chepkwony, CK Joshua.

The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academics, Prof. Thomas Senaji, emphasizes that the graduation symbolizes the institution’s emergence as a powerhouse in East Africa.

“From our humble beginnings, we’ve grown into an institution reshaping our continent’s future. Our graduates represent the new face of African innovation. We’re not just conferring degrees but launching the next generation of African leaders who will drive sustainable development across our region,” said Prof. Senaji.

Among the hundreds of graduates is 33-year-old Cindy Katete, a Welfare Officer at Kitengela Prisons, graduating with a diploma in Human Resources. She believes that this new accolade will elevate her career path.

“Balancing my career and studies as a distance learning student has been intricate; the practical exposure at TEAU has transformed my understanding of an evolving world,” said Cindy.

Calvince Otieno attributes his remarkable journey to the support he received from well-wishers as he prepares to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Geography.

“TEAU provided me with more than education—it gave me a platform to dream bigger. The journey has been arduous, but I had the best environment. I can’t wait to see my family and friends join me from Nyanza for this momentous occasion.”

The graduation ceremony, set for Thursday at 8:00 a.m., will be graced by Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Higher Education and Research, Ministry of Education, Kenya. It will be officiated by the university’s Chancellor, Prof. George Mondo Kagonyera, PhD, flanked by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Owek. Amb. Al-Haj Prof. Emeritus Badru D. Kateregga, along with dozens of guests from Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.