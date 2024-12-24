Tatu City sets standard for road safety in Kenya

Tatu City has completed the rollout of key safety initiatives across the city in partnership with businesses, residents, and the local community.

The projects, setting a new benchmark for safety in Kenya, include new technology, design-led pedestrian crossings, and strict traffic controls.

Tatu City’s traffic marshals, who are 100% hired and trained from the local community,are outfitted with bodycams, which ensure full transparency of all interactions with customers in the city.

Dozens of traffic marshals are deployed throughout the city to ensure pedestrian and vehicular safety.

Riding motorcycles and e-bikes, they issue fines for speeding, littering, and other antisocial behaviour.

“Kenya’s roads are among the most dangerous in the world,” said Martin Kiarie, City Operations Manager, who is responsible for traffic safety.“Within Tatu City, we have created the safest city in Africa, where rules are respected, and families, employees, and visitors can be assured of their personal safety.”

At Tatu City, drivers must follow all indicated speed limits and come to a complete stop at intersections.”

Tatu City’s Contractors Code of Conduct governs more than 175 construction sites across the city. It is enforced by the Development Control Company and Health and Safety Team, which recorded no serious injuries in 2024.

In a new twist for Kenya, Tatu City has installed innovative graphic designs for its high-profile pedestrian crossings, created by Peter Omondi, Urban Designer for Tatu City.

“Our pedestrian crossings celebrate African heritage while embracing modernity, inspired by dynamic African patterns. We’ve created an unconventional yet meaningful approach to pedestrian safety, proving that safety doesn’t have to be mundane,” said Omondi.

Tatu City’s rules-based environment is enforced under the city’s Master Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and restrictions, the acceptance of which is a condition of entry into the city.

The Master Declaration allows Tatu City to set policies for speed limits and other fines that keep the city safe for all owners and visitors.

Beyond road safety, Tatu City champions recreation and wellness with world-class amenities.

The recently launched outdoor gym at City Park—one of the largest in Kenya—features state- of-the-art equipment such as sky steppers, rowers, and health walkers.

Open daily to the public, the gym is designed to foster community fitness in a family-friendly setting.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy facilities like a 5-a-side football astroturf pitch, a standard-sized basketball court, and over 100 kilometres of interconnected pedestrian walkways, cycling paths,and nature trails.

These amenities are seamlessly integrated through The Green Link, a sustainable network connecting Tatu City’s green spaces and recreational hubs.

The city has also become a hub for major sporting events. This year, it hosted Kiambu County’s largest running event,which drew over 5,000 participants. Next year, on 1 February, Tatu City will host the Loop Safari Race Series for the second year in a row.

These events highlight Tatu City’s dedication to promoting health, wellness, and active lifestyles.

Currently, 26,400 people live, work, or study within the city, with this population expected to grow to 250,000 upon full completion.

The development is home to 88 businesses, including global investors and local enterprises.

Among recent investors is Hewatele, building a KES 2.8 billion medical oxygen plant with funding from U.S.,Canadian, Finnish and Danish governments and the Soros Economic Development Fund.