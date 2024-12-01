Tata Chemicals recognized for outstanding CSR initiatives

The multinational Magadi Soda Ash Miner Tata Chemicals (TCML), based in Kajiado County, has been recognized for its exemplary corporate social responsibility initiatives within the mining industry in Kenya.

The company was honored by the National Mining Corporation (NAMICO) during the Kenya Mining Investment Conference & Exhibition held in Nairobi.

The recognition highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of the local community through various impactful support programs.

Tata Chemicals’ initiatives target essential areas such as health, education, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment, promoting sustainable development in the semi-arid Magadi region.

The company plays a vital role in healthcare by operating a Level 4 hospital that delivers essential medical services to the local population. This facility, with a capacity of 55 beds, serves as a critical health resource, with approximately 90% of inpatients and 80% of outpatients coming from the indigenous community. In addition to the hospital, Tata Chemicals provides subsidized healthcare services to ensure essential medical care is accessible to those in need.

One of the company’s significant contributions is the provision of clean drinking water to around 19,000 residents, representing 64% of the Magadi Division. Each week, Tata Chemicals supplies 140,000 liters of treated water to underserved areas along a 48-kilometer stretch between Magadi and Singiraine.

Moreover, the company guarantees the daily delivery of 50,000 liters of treated water to critical public institutions, including 23 primary schools, 40 early childhood education centers, seven dispensaries, and 17 community water points. To further support local water access, Tata Chemicals also drills boreholes and rehabilitates water lines.

Education Support

In the education sector, Tata Chemicals invests KShs. 7.24 million annually to provide scholarships and resources for local students. Each year, 38 secondary school scholarships are awarded, totaling KShs. 2.4 million, while 25 university students from Kajiado County benefit from scholarships, ensuring that a total of 232 students receive support at any given time.

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) occupies a pivotal role in the African economy, recognized as the continent’s leading producer of natural soda ash and one of Kenya’s top exporters. Annually, it exports over 350,000 tons of soda ash to markets across Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa, contributing nearly 6% to Kenya’s overall exports through the port of Mombasa.

The ingredient is crucial for glass manufacturing, detergent production, and industrial chemicals. Additionally, Tata Chemicals Magadi is renowned for producing the highest quality natural salt at its source.