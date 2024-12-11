Tata Chemicals Magadi wins Company of the Year Award 2024

Tata Chemicals Magadi, Africa’s largest manufacturer of soda ash based in Kajiado County, has been recognized as the Company of the year 2024.

The company was feted for its contributions to the industrial landscape and its unwavering commitment to sustainability throughout the region.

Tata Chemicals Magadi boasts over 113 years of experience in the global chemicals sector, providing a diverse portfolio of high-quality industrial chemicals.

The company plays a vital role in the African economy by producing natural soda ash and ranking among Kenyan top exporters, with annual shipments exceeding 350,000 tons to markets in Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and beyond.

Soda ash is an essential ingredient used in various industries, including glass manufacturing and detergent production, while the company is also well-regarded for its high-quality natural salt sourced from Lake Magadi.

Tata Chemicals Magadi operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that employs efficient andsustainable production methods to transform trona—a natural source of sodium sesquicarbonate—from Lake Magadi into high-quality soda ash, all while adhering to stringent quality standards.

“sustainability is at the core of our operations,” commented Mr. S. Nagarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Magadi.

“We empower our employees by granting them autonomy and nurturing a culture of continuous learning and improvement. Receiving the Company of the Year award for the third consecutive time—having won in 2021 and 2022—demonstrates our commitment to people, robust systems and processes.”

Head of Business Excellence Mr Steve Okiri was also awarded the Manager of the Year for his exceptional leadership and dedication to his role.

The company employs over 700 individuals and is deeply committed to local community welfare through various health, education, and employment initiatives. Guided by its core values of Safety, Passion,