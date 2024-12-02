Tanzania opposition youth leader abducted from bus station

Police in Tanzania are investigating the reported kidnapping of opposition youth leader Abdul Nondo.

The ACT Wazalendo party said Nondo was abducted by unknown assailants from a bus station in the main city, Dar es Salaam.

Police confirmed that a man was taken from the bus station in the early hours of Sunday by two individuals travelling in a white four-wheel-drive vehicle.

While the identity of the victim is yet to be officially confirmed, the police said the abducted man left behind a bag containing items which are believed to belong to the youth leader.