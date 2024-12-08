Tanqueray hosts nostalgic Old-School R&B event

Tanqueray recently hosted the Love like the 90’s Old-School R&B event at Mass House Nairobi on December 7th.

The event was preceded by an Old School R&B brunch for the organising team in an exclusive meet-and-greet session at Sarova Panafric Hotel which served as a preview of the much-anticipated “Love Like the 90’s event.

As part of the sponsors of the event, Tanqueray brought its premium gin to the mix, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the gathering.

The Old School R&B Brunch, created by childhood friends Reiss, Olu, and Paul, began with a simple yet powerful vision: to offer a space where people could come together, celebrate life and enjoy the best of Old School R&B.

Launched in 2019, the concept quickly gained momentum, with events selling out across the UK and internationally in cities like New York, Dubai and The Netherlands.

In 2020, they took the world by storm with weekly DJ shows on Instagram, propelling the Old School R&B Brunch to new heights.

This bold move sparked global growth, leading to the sold-out Love Like the 90’s World Tour hitting 40 cities across Japan, Australia, Brazil and Canada.

The session also featured Tanqueray cocktails, further enhancing the vibrant, soulful vibe of the event.

Tanqueray’s involvement as a sponsor reflects its commitment to celebrating moments of joy, music and culture, supporting unique experiences that bring people together.

The Old School R&B Brunch continues to be a global phenomenon, offering not just a brunch but a soul-stirring experience.