System downtime disrupted SHA services – KNH

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Evanson Kamuri clarified on Wednesday that a system downtime was responsible for the disruption of patient services, including those related to the Social Health Authority (SHA) at the facility.

In a statement, Dr. Kamuri expressed his apologies to patients and their families for the inconveniences caused by the failures of the SHA system.

“The recent system downtime experienced over the last two days temporarily disrupted some services, causing delays in patient clearance and administrative processes. We deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused to our patients and their families,” he said.

The KNH boss confirmed that the system has since been restored, and normal operations have resumed, with patients being attended to.

“Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) wishes to acknowledge a slight lapse in patient care today and reassure the public that the Social Health Authority (SHA) system is now fully operational and aligned with the KNH system,” he stated.

To address the backlog caused by the downtime and expedite service delivery, Dr. Kamuri indicated that additional personnel have been deployed across all affected departments, with extended working hours.

“KNH is fully committed to ensuring that all pending cases are resolved promptly and efficiently,” he said.