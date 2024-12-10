Suspected cattle rustlers kill one person in Nyakach

A man was killed early Tuesday morning when armed bandits raided a village in East Kadiang’a Sub-location, Upper Nyakach, Kisumu County in a suspected cattle rustling attack.

Confirming the incident, Upper Nyakach Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) Dawin Orina said the victim has been identified as Ken Kizimba from Kamuoso village.

He said the attackers, believed to be from the neighboring Soin Sigowet area, raided Kizimba’s home armed with machetes, spears, and swords.

“The area assistant chief reported that, while on night patrol around12:10am, they heard loud wailing. After responding to the distress call, they found that Ken Kizimba had been attacked and fatally injured by unknown cattle thieves,” Orina stated.

Kizimba suffered a spear wound to the chest and a deep machete cut, and died on the spot.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Orina urged residents to remain vigilant and collaborate with local security officials and chiefs to share information that could help combat cattle rustling.

He also called for peaceful coexistence between the bordering communities, warning that such criminal activities could escalate into ethnic conflicts.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure security in the area as investigations continue.