Support SHA mobilisation and registration, Wetangula tells County officers

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged county governments to support the government’s push to have Kenyans register as members of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in order to access all-inclusive health services.

Speaking during a burial in Budalangi, Busia County and later at another in Trans Nzoia County, Speaker Wetang’ula broke down county statistics that showed most of the devolved unitd in the Central part of the country was leading in SHA registrations.

He attributed the mass registration of wananchi as members of the new medical scheme to the individual effort by the respective County Executive leadership challenging the TransNzoia team to borrow a leaf.

“In Nyeri, when people go to hospital, their treatment cost is catered for by the Government, Nyeri is number one in SHA registration, Murang’a is number two Kirinyaga three, Embu four,” he explained.

He told County leadership: “Fuel those county vehicles, let county officers move from one area to another and register the people, whether in religious setting, social places or burials let everyone be registered”.

The Speaker went on to challenge elected leaders to take it upon themselves, utilise public resources under them to sensitise the public on the benefits of the new scheme.

“We urge you to register, let nobody cheat you, if there are issues, these MPS will resolve them,” he affirmed.

Hon Kakai Bissau (Kiminini) took issue with County leadership for failing residents in investing in health care

“Hakuna pahali pabaya mambo ya afya kama TransNzoia. Na nyinyi watu wa gavana mwende mwambie, how will you have a referral hospital if you don’t have a district hospital, what will you be referring, ile hospitali kwanini mlifunga. Hii ingine the drainage is bad, the construction was not done properly, theft of medicines, people have been fired?” he claimed.

Acknowledging the teething issues the new healthcare scheme was undergoing, the Speaker noted that every new phenomenon introduced was likely to face hiccups stressing the government’s intention to resolve the issues and facilitate the access to Universal Health Care by all Kenyans.

This as he once gain downplayed concerns raised over what was termed as the governments raid on payslip of an already heavily taxed population.

“Before the Health Laws were reviewed I was paying Ksh 1500 per month for NHIF, under SHA I pay Ksh 58,000 per month, but even with that payment I don’t use SHA because we have our own private insurance cover in Parliament. Even MPs are deducted over Ksh 37,000 but they have insurance, that deduction is what is helping the common mwananchi.” Stated the Speaker

Leaders who joined Speaker Wetang’ula including Health CS Deborah Mulongo echoed the sentiments saying one will only benefit from a service if they have subscribed to it.

The leaders further expressed their support for the broad based working arrangement that has brought together previous fierce political rivals terming it crucial for promoting peace, unity of purpose and coexistence between communities devoid of political persuasion.

“We have all come together because President Ruto has seen a divided nation will not prosper, that is why we spoke to Raila Odinga, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and we will talk to all leaders because there comes a time when the interest of a nation comes above self interest,” the Speaker said.

In light of the recent cabinet changes and anticipated review of various government structures, the Speaker challenged leaders whom the president had entrusted the responsibility of delivering on the plan to rise to the occasion and support the president’s transformational agenda.

“Whether you are in a leadership position be it as a CS, MP, PS, an MD somewhere, help the country move forward, the President alone cannot do all the work or communicate government programs,” the Speaker stated in what seemed to respond to a statement by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi who raised concern that the President had been exposed as he had been left to defend government policies and actions.

The Speaker also rallied support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s AUC Chairmanship bid.