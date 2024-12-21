State urged to ensure equitable distribution of infrastructure projects

Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo is calling on the government to ensure equitable distribution of infrastructure projects in the country.

Odhiambo says that Nyanza and Western regions are lagging behind in infrastructure projects compared to other regions, adding that there was need for a deliberate effort to bring them at par with the rest of the country.

He was speaking at his Mutumbu village home in Gem constituency during a memorial service for his late parents, Mathews Odhiambo Nyakota and mama Dorcas Onyando and his sister, Lucy Akinyi.

The legislator said members of parliament are ready to support President William Ruto’s deliberate efforts to ensure equity in infrastructure projects.

“Central province is covered 90% with roads while Nyanza is covered 20%” he said adding “as parliamentarians, we have said and we agree with the president to make decisions for the roads to be done”.

Odhiambo at the same time called for the rehabilitation of the Luanda – Akala road that has worn out five years after construction.

He called on public institutions to stop awarding tenders to friends and relatives with no capacity to deliver, saying that this was resulting into wastage where the projects collapse due to poor workmanship.

On the competency based curriculum, the Gem legislator called for a review of its implementation.

He said that the country was not rationalizing the resource distribution and allocation with the on-going implementation of the CBC.

“We are going to have classes in secondary schools that will never be put into use as we keep on building more classes in primary schools” he said.

On Siaya county politics, Odhiambo accused the Siaya county government ignoring the plight of its citizens and instead directing more resources non-core issues such as the Piny Luo festival.

He said it was a pity that Siaya county referral hospital has no crucial facilities and medicine, with patients forced to sleep on the floor.

“It is important that as we do the “Piny Luo festival”, we do not spend much money at the expense of hospital beds that are lacking at Siaya referral hospital” he said.