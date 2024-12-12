State to secure more jobs for Kenyans abroad

President William Ruto has revealed that the Government intends to create 2 million job opportunities for Kenyans abroad.

Speaking during the 61st Jamhuri Day Celebrations Thursday, the President said his administration has implemented strategies to secure jobs for the hundreds of thousands of young men and women to facilitate mobility and placement of suitably qualified Kenyans.

He stated that more than 243,000 Kenyans have secured international job opportunities in the healthcare, agriculture, and construction sectors, among others, and in the last two months alone, 12,000 have secured jobs abroad.

“So far, we have completed bilateral labour frameworks with seven countries, while agreements with two more countries are awaiting signature,” said the President.

He added, “Additionally, agreements with 13 other countries are at various stages of negotiations, and we project to connect up to 2 million Kenyans with jobs abroad once completed.”

The program to recruit Kenyans has already been launched several counties in an initiative to secure employment to Kenyans in overseas jobs which the Government said will help boost to Kenya’s foreign exchange earnings.