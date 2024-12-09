State to allocate more funds to rehabilitate schools

The Government has allocated resources to finance construction of new classrooms, laboratories, administration blocks and other amenities across the Country.

Through the partnership with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and other development partners, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said that rehabilitation of existing infrastructure in schools and supply of furniture and other learning materials is ongoing.

He spoke on Sunday during after he opened a new tuition block at Chebuyusi High School whose construction was co-funded by the Navakholo NG-CDF and the Ministry of Education.

“The Government will allocate more resources to construction of another tuition block to improve the learning experience for students in the school,” he said.

Kindiki was accompanied by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, MPs Emanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Malulu Injendi (Malava) and Chebuyusi High School management in attendance among other leaders.