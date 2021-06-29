State of devolution: County operations hampered by delayed funding

Delayed disbursement of funds has been cited as one of the major issues derailing county operations and delivery of services to the public.

The Council of Governors (CoG) disclosed Tuesday that failure by the National Treasury to release the equitable share to counties in good time has contributed to a myriad of challenges facing the devolved units of governance.

“Non-compliance of County Governments regarding timely payment of employees’ salaries and remittance of County employees’ statutory deductions.” COG Chair Martin Wambora said in his 2021 state of devolution address.

Apart from the issues of salaries, Wambora lamented that the delay has occasioned deferred settlement of eligible pending bills.

Happening at a time the country was hit by the covid-19 outbreak, Wambora noted that delayed disbursement of funds derailed Counties’ response measures. Besides Covid-19, the COG chair indicated that dealing with other emergencies such as droughts, floods, and the locust invasion became an uphill task as a result of the delay.

Yet, the governors are not blaming the Treasury exclusively for this state of affairs. In his address, the COG chair noted that the County Governments had been forced to wait for long before receiving their allocation of the shareable revenue because of delayed approval of the Division of Revenue Act (DoRA) and County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA) 2020 by both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Other than the issue of funding, Wambora further noted that an increase in fuel costs and agricultural inputs has severely affected the agricultural sector, with food production expected to deteriorate due to high production costs.

As if that is not enough, the Embu Governor decried several pieces of legislation that came into effect in the last year, which he claims clawback on devolution.

“Tea Act, 2021, that establishes the Tea Board of Kenya, which will undertake regulatory functions meant for Counties under the Constitution.” He pointed out

He also singled out the Business Laws (Amendment) Act No. 1 of 2020, which amends the Land Act, 2012 and Land Registration Act, 2012 by removing the requirement of obtaining certificates of payment of land rates or rent from the county governments, a key source of revenue for counties.

“These laws seek to undermine devolution, and the Council and Parliamentarians of goodwill must work together to amend the offending statutes and ensure that they conform to the Constitution of Kenya,’’ He said