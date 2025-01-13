Local NewsNews

State kicks off second phase of performance evaluation

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management in the Executive Office of the President Eliud Owalo

The second phase of performance evaluation exercise for the financial year 2023/2024 kicked off Monday targeting State Corporations and tertiary institutions across the country.

The exercise is spearheaded by the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management in the Executive Office of the President Eliud Owalo.

While overseeing the evaluation exercise at the Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters, Mr. Owalo said the evaluation will entail clear interventions in the area of enhancing revenue collection, improvement of revenue to GDP ratio, widening the revenue collection base, facilitation of tax returns and improving customer satisfaction levels among other parameters agreed when the performance contract was signed.

He underscored the fact that the Kenya Kwanza administration has been able to digitize over twenty thousand government services which are now available online. He said the digitization process has augmented KRA’s efforts of tax collection at the source.

The KRA commissioner General Mr. Humphrey Wattanga, said KRA managed to collect Ksh 2.407 trillion in 2023 as compared to Ksh 2.166 trillion in 2022 an increase of 11.1 per cent.

The Performance Evaluation exercise is conducted annually to assess the overall results achieved as per the agreed targets at the time of contract signing across various ministries, state corporations and tertiary institutions.

You Might Also Like

Immigration clears passport backlog
Court Annexed Mediation launched in Nyahururu law courts
Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum killed in fatal crash
World Without Hunger Summit: President Ruto urges global action to address food security
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ahmed Mohamud sworn-in as new EACC boss
Next Article Head of Government Delivery Services Peter Mbae resigns
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *