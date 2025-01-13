State kicks off second phase of performance evaluation

The second phase of performance evaluation exercise for the financial year 2023/2024 kicked off Monday targeting State Corporations and tertiary institutions across the country.

The exercise is spearheaded by the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management in the Executive Office of the President Eliud Owalo.

While overseeing the evaluation exercise at the Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters, Mr. Owalo said the evaluation will entail clear interventions in the area of enhancing revenue collection, improvement of revenue to GDP ratio, widening the revenue collection base, facilitation of tax returns and improving customer satisfaction levels among other parameters agreed when the performance contract was signed.

He underscored the fact that the Kenya Kwanza administration has been able to digitize over twenty thousand government services which are now available online. He said the digitization process has augmented KRA’s efforts of tax collection at the source.

The KRA commissioner General Mr. Humphrey Wattanga, said KRA managed to collect Ksh 2.407 trillion in 2023 as compared to Ksh 2.166 trillion in 2022 an increase of 11.1 per cent.

The Performance Evaluation exercise is conducted annually to assess the overall results achieved as per the agreed targets at the time of contract signing across various ministries, state corporations and tertiary institutions.