State condemns Rigathi’s utterances on illicit brew flooding Mt. Kenya region

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has condemned remarks made by former DP Rigathi Gachagua accusing the Government of deliberately targeting citizens of Mt. Kenya region with illicit and counterfeit alcohol distribution.

Speaking in a Church service in Naivasha, Nakuru County, the impeached former Deputy President accused the Government of allowing illicit alcohol to flood the region to suppress voter numbers.

In a statement, Omollo termed the remarks as reckless saying that no executive can direct the sale of any alcohol, whether poisonous or not is mischievous and misconceived and would amount to illegality.

He that such national matters cannot be trivialized especially after three people died due to the consumption of illicit alcohol; underscoring the gravity of the issue.

“The state Department of Internal Security and National Administration wishes to condemn the reckless statements made by the impeached former Deputy President Mr. Rigathi Gachagua in a church service he attended yesterday accusing the government of deliberately targeting citizens of Kenya in Mt. Kenya region with illicit and counterfeit alcohol distribution,” said PS Omollo.

“Only this weekend we had the unfortunate tragic loss of lives of three Kenyans in Nakuru following the consumption of illicit alcohol and their families are in mourning,” he added.

Criticizing the claims, Omollo called the allegations baseless and lacking empathy for families affected by substance abuse.