Stakeholders call for better pay and working conditions for journalists

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) in collaboration with the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) has launched the Eastern Africa Journalists Summit themed ‘Standing United for Media Freedom and better working conditions’ at a Nairobi Hotel.

Speaking on Monday during the summit, the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), Francis Atwoli, said that freedom of the media must be supported because it is through journalists that society can be able to unearth the ills in every sector.

Atwoli also urged the young people to stand up and reclaim their position in the society and challenged them to come up with laws that embrace Information Technology (IT) institutions, because the world is embracing the digital economy.

“Journalists were greatly affected during the pandemic and I urge the media houses to restore their salaries and make sure they are fully paid,” Atwoli added.

The Secretary General of Kenya Union of Journalists, Erick Oduor, said that journalists play a very critical role in the society and for it to progress, it must have media freedom which includes a journalist being taken care of by the employer.

“We need to build solidarity among ourselves and work together as journalists for better working conditions,” said Oduor.

By KNA