Spring Festival reception hosted by Chinese Embassy, UN office in Nairobi

The United Nations Office in Nairobi on Wednesday co-hosted a prelude to the Chinese New Year gala with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

During her address, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan noted that the Spring Festival embodies the Chinese nation’s longing for peace and harmony, as well as the pursuit of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

She remarked that the event has received widespread recognition from people around the globe.

“Approximately 20 countries have designated the Spring Festival as a public holiday, and about one fifth of the world’s population celebrates it in various ways,” she noted.

In 2023, the Spring Festival was declared a UN holiday, and in 2024, the social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional New Year were inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Zainab Hawa Bangura, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi, delivered a message on behalf of the United Nations Secretary-General. She expressed hope that the Chinese Lunar New Year would prompt the world to reflect on the necessity of increased compassion towards one another. She wished that the year would bring peace, joy, good health, and prosperity to all humanity.

“The Snake in the Chinese Zodiac symbolizes intuition and strategy, while the wood element represents growth and planning,” Bangura remarked.

“On behalf of the UN family in Kenya, I pray that this Lunar New Year of the Wood Snake brings us all common wisdom and discernment to navigate the myriad challenges we face as a race today,” she added.

Agnes Kalekye, Managing Director of KBC, who attended the event, extended special wishes to the Chinese people in anticipation of the Spring Festival celebrations. She highlighted the significant role culture plays in strengthening the friendship between China and Kenya.

“We thank the Chinese community for inviting us to this occasion. Kenya and China share a deep-rooted friendship. Culture can indeed build bridges between nations, and we find that Chinese and African cultures have many commonalities,” she stated.

The Spring Festival is regarded as the oldest, grandest, and most culturally significant traditional festival in China.

Chinese economy

Ambassador Guo Haiyan noted that the Spring Festival not only showcases the excellence of traditional Chinese culture but also offers inspiration for addressing contemporary global challenges.

As the Chinese prepare for their New Year celebrations, the envoy reiterated her nation’s commitment to further “deepen reforms, focus on high-quality development, enhance efforts to improve people’s livelihoods and well-being, and continuously create new miracles in China’s economic and social development,” thereby injecting new vitality into global development and prosperity.

“The Chinese economy has rebounded and improved, with a gross domestic product exceeding 130 trillion-yuan, grain production exceeding 1.4 trillion catties, and the annual production of new energy vehicles surpassing 10 million vehicles for the first time,” she stated.