Spotify Wrapped: Bien is the most-streamed Kenyan artist

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has crowned Bien-Aimé Baraza, famously known as Bien, as Kenya’s most-streamed artist. The Sauti Sol member and solo artist currently has 678,789 monthly listeners on the platform.

Despite Sauti Sol’s break in 2023, Bien has continued to create authentic Afropop hits that have topped the charts.

Among his notable works in 2024 are the tracks “Inauma”, “Too Easy” with DJ Edu, “Dimension” with Fully Focus, and “My Baby”, featuring Nigerian artist Ayra Starr.

However, his most-streamed song this year is his collaboration with Scar Mkadinali called “Lifestyle” followed by “Extra Pressure” featuring Bensoul.

His collaborations extend to the East African region with hits like No Body with Darassa, “Lucky” featuring Jux and “I Made It” with Harmonize and Bobby Shmurda.

His ventures include hit singles and partnerships that resonate across Spotify’s diverse listener base blending Afrobeat, R&B, and pop, earning him both regional and global recognition.

In addition to his chart-topping success, Bien remains among the top three most-exported Kenyan artists globally, further underlining his international appeal.

The list also includes Sauti sol which ranks at No.3 with fan favourites like Nyashinski, Max Okello, Nviiri the Storyteller and Otile Brown taking the 6th, 7th, 9th and 10th positions respectively.

Top Streamed Kenyan Artists

Bien

Wakadinali

Sauti Sol

Bensoul

Lil Maina

Nyashinski

Okello Max

Chris Kaiga

Nviiri the Storyteller

Otile Brown

Top Streamed Kenyan Tracks

Lil Maina, sosatheprodigyy-NAKAM SAI

Bien – Lifestyle

Bensoul, Bien- Extra Pressure

From The Hood Music- Anguka Nayo

Bien- Inauma

Bien- Ma Cherie

YBW Smith- Lele

Dyana Cods – Set It

Matata – Oversized T-shirt

Fancy Fingers – Kudade (Fancy Fingers refix)