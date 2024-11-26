Speaker Wetang’ula urges youths to pursue education for a secure future

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has encouraged young people to focus on their education noting that it is the best means for them to safeguard their future.

The Speaker noted that he was aware of a myriad of challenges young people, especially from poor backgrounds, go through in their quest for education but urged them not to relent.

He made the remarks in his office when he received Ms. Claire Jumma, a graduate who has risen from serving as security guard to securing a degree.

Speaker Wetang’ula acknowledged the efforts made by Claire in her education Journey right from serving as a security guard to a graduate.

“Claire’s education is a testament that no Human is limited. Anybody can get there with determination and a clear vision”, noted the Speaker.

“I congratulate Claire for he resolves, efforts, commitment and determination to have a better tomorrow”, added Speaker.

Ms. Claire Juma paid a courtesy call to the Speaker in his office this morning in the company of her area MP, John Chikati.

“Claire served as security officer, an equivalent of a male watchman opening gates but now a fresh graduate from Kibabii University with a Degree in Education”, emphasized Speaker.

The Speaker told the youths that education was the gate opener, the light for the future and the empowerment that they need to realize their capacity and ability to change their lives, loved ones and the country.

“Claire’s life-changing testimony is a true reflection on education being an equalizer in the society. She now ready to face the future armed with a decent, acceptable and recognizable education”, said Speaker.

Chikati affirmed that Claire had defeated all odds to secure her future.

“Mr. Speaker, I have managed to secure her a teaching opportunity in one of the local schools as she awaits her Teachers Service Commission number for employment”, indicated Hon. Chikati.

The Speaker appreciated MP Chilati’s helping hand in assisting Claire to find bearing as she now wades through a different field in life.

“Now as a graduate, she is on the job market and like any other graduate, she will be competitive to secure better employment”, encouraged Speaker.

Wetang’ula said that Caire’s Journey is an example to many people with various backgrounds who for one reason or another are unable to take the steps of education uninterrupted.

He commended her for displaying by example that taking up menial jobs can lead to great chapters in life with zeal and determination.