Speaker Wetangula commends Kenyan community in Guernsey for impactful livelihood transformations

The Speaker of the National Assembly, the Moses Wetang’ula, has lauded the industrious spirit and determination of Kenyan expatriates residing in Guernsey, Channel Islands, in their pursuit of better livelihoods and community development.

Speaking during the sidelines of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Standing Committee (CSPOC) meeting held in Guernsey, Speaker Wetang’ula engaged with the leadership of the Kenyan community, commending their resilience and optimism in navigating life abroad while staying connected to their Kenyan heritage.

“It is both enlightening and inspiring to learn that Guernsey, with a population of approximately 65,000 residents, hosts a vibrant Kenyan diaspora of over 500 individuals,” observed Speaker Wetang’ula. “This remarkable community has seamlessly integrated into the island’s socio-economic fabric, contributing significantly to vital sectors such as finance, hospitality, and education.”

Wetang’ula, who is in Guernsey for a two-day official engagement, expressed admiration for the diaspora’s efforts in promoting Kenya’s profile on the international stage while maintaining their commitment to investing back home.

“Your contributions align with the Government of Kenya’s foreign employment and diaspora engagement strategy, which emphasizes leveraging the potential of Kenyans abroad for economic growth and national development,” he noted.

Reflecting on his tenure as Kenya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Wetang’ula traced the historical strides in diaspora relations, recalling his pivotal role in embedding diaspora matters within Kenya’s foreign policy framework.

“When I served as Foreign Minister, I prioritized the diaspora as a critical pillar of our foreign policy. I recognized Kenyans abroad as goodwill ambassadors who promote, market, and represent Kenya globally while remaining proudly Kenyan,” he stated.

The Chairperson of the Kenyan Community in Guernsey, Catherine Wanyoike, warmly welcomed the Speaker and his delegation, appreciating his commitment to engaging with the diaspora.

While representing the community, she highlighted the achievements of Kenyans on the island while advocating for support in securing long-stay visas to enable meaningful development and integration.

The Speaker of the National Assembly emphasized the importance of fostering stronger ties between the community and the Kenyan Mission in London, proposing mechanisms for structured engagement and resolution of diaspora-related challenges.

“I have noted your valid concerns, particularly those affecting policies that hinder seamless integration and your stay in Guernsey. Rest assured, these matters will be addressed,” pledged Wetang’ula.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Catherine Karemu, affirmed her office’s readiness to support the Kenyan community in Guernsey, ensuring their challenges are addressed effectively.

“We are committed to exploring sustainable solutions to the challenges you face. My office is dedicated to facilitating a seamless and comfortable stay for the Kenyan diaspora in Guernsey,” assured Amb. Karemu.

Wetang’ula reiterated the Government of Kenya’s steadfast support, highlighting its focus on nurturing partnerships that bolster the diaspora’s success abroad while encouraging investments back home.

“Having a diplomatic mission in this region underscores our shared goal of fostering success, promoting mutual prosperity, and enhancing Kenya’s global standing. I am immensely proud of the Kenyan diaspora in Guernsey for exemplifying the resilience and industrious spirit of our people,” he emphasized.

The meeting also included discussions on strategies for enhancing Kenya’s engagement with its diaspora, emphasizing a collaborative approach to policy formulation and implementation.

Accompanying the Speaker were Jeremiah Ndombi, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, and Benson Milimo, Chief of Staff in the Speaker’s Office.

This engagement highlighted Kenya’s commitment to reinforcing its diaspora relations, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing national development goals while showcasing the best of Kenyan talent and determination abroad.