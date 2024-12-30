Soy United Edge Samitsi FC to Clinch 2024 Karamoja Super Cup Title

Soy United edged out home side Samitsi FC 1-0 in a closely fought out encounter to be crowned champions of the sixth edition of the Karamoja Super Cup, as Kimangeti Queens saw off Lwandeti Iron Ladies 2-0 in the Ladie’s category at the Samitsi Market Grounds, Malava, Kakamega County.

Following their triumph, Soy United took home KES 500,000, as Kimangeti Ladies took bagged KES 250,000 with the runner up teams, Samitsi FC and Lwandeti Iron Queens, receiving KES 250,000 and KES 100,000 respectively, courtesy of title sponsors Betika.

Mohammed Wangai scored the lone goal in the men’s final, heading home a superb cross from Peter Okello in the 17th minute as the FKF Division One side held on to the narrow advantage to the end.

Kimang’eti Queens were the dominant side in the ladies’ final, with Elmah Shibweche scoring both goals to cement her top scorer spot in the presence of Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba who earmarked her for national team trials.

Speaking at a packed Samitsi Grounds on Saturday, organizer Bramwel Karamoja said: “I am thrilled at the growth that we have experienced during this edition. A special shoutout to Betika for continuing walking the journey with us. They came in handy this year to ensure that our prize money got to half a million for the first time and we hope to continue this partnership in the coming year. The turnout at the final was massive, the support from the fans was massive, and the whole community came together in a very massive way. Cogratulations to Soy United for winning their maiden title in the tournament.”

This year marked the sixth edition of the Karamoja Super Cup, an annual grass root football tournament that has grown into a festival of football and a staple event in the region’s grassroots sports calendar. Launched in December 2019 by sports promoter and ormer Gor Mahia FC player, Karamoja, the tournament provides a platform for nurturing local talent while fostering community pride and economic activity.

Eric Mwiti, Betika Brand Manager said: “We were happy to be back at Samitsi Grounds, which has become our home in recent years to experience football at its best. Congratulations to Soy United for their win. At Betika, we will continue our efforts to grow football at the greassroots through tournaments such as this one, the Chris Oguso Tournament whose final takes place tomorrow, as well as BingwaFest among others.”