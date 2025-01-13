Southern Kenya, Northern Tanzania to receive heavy rainfall during the week

By Judith Akolo

The Igad Climate Predictions and Application Center (ICPAC) says rainfall expected in parts of southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, as warmer than average temperatures continue across most parts of the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA) region.

In the weekly forecast, ICPAC says that the “exceptional rainfall amounts exceeding the top 10% on record expected over a few cross-border areas of Kenya and Tanzania.”

The specialised climate center for the Greater Horn of Africa says moderate rainfall of between 50-200millimeters is expected over most parts of southern Kenya, central to western Tanzania, and most parts of Burundi.

“The expected very heavy rainfall over a few cross-border areas of Kenya and Tanzania is likely to lead to isolated flood incidences,” says the statement in part and adds, “Communities in high-risk areas are advised to exercise caution during this period.”

In the forecast, light rainfall of less than 50millimetes is expected over most parts of Rwanda, northern Burundi, south-eastern and western Kenya, south-eastern Uganda, eastern Tanzania, and regions along the Red Sea coast.

Temperature during the week is expected to be moderate to high with temperature ranges of between 20-32℃elsius expected over most parts of South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, southern and north-eastern Ethiopia and southern Sudan.

“Mild temperature conditions of less than 20℃ expected over central to northern Sudan, central Ethiopia, and parts of northern Somalia, central to western Kenya and western regions of Rwanda and Burundi,” says the regional climate body and adds that, “Warmer than usual temperatures expected over most parts of the GHA,” with cooler than usual temperatures expected over coastal parts of Kenya and some isolated areas.

According to the forecast, cautionary heat stress levels are expected in regions of eastern South Sudan, eastern Tanzania, eastern Kenya, and southern Somalia.