South Korea’s president declares emergency martial law

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law.

In a surprise television address, he says the move is necessary to protect the country from North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements.

The move comes as Yoon’s People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party continue to disagree over next year’s budget bill.

“To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements… I hereby declare emergency martial law,” Yoon said in a live televised address.

“This is an unavoidable measure to ensure the freedom and safety of the people and guarantee the sustainability of the nation against the unrest stirred by these subversive, anti-state elements.”

Leader of the ruling conservative People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, said “the declaration of martial law is wrong”, adding that he would “oppose the declaration of martial law alongside the people”.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

The People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill.