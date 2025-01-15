International NewsNews

South Korean president arrested after dramatic hours-long standoff

This marks the first time in South Korea's history that a sitting president has been arrested

BBC News
BBC News
South Korean authorities have arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges of insurrection following an attempt to impose martial law

Yoon is now at the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) – he said he agreed to the interrogation “even though it is an illegal investigation, in order to prevent any unsavoury bloodshed”

Authorities served the warrant after an hours-long standoff with his security staff and supporters, which saw investigators using ladders and wirecutters to enter Yoon’s residence

Yoon had been holed up for weeks – investigators tried to arrest him earlier this month but failed.

Yoon’s impeachment trial, which will decide if he is removed from office, started Tuesday but ended within four minutes because of his absence.

