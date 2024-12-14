South Korea has voted to impeach President Yoon

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, as thousands of protesters in the streets of Seoul cheered the result, one week after he controversially declared martial law.

Yoon will be suspended while the prime minister will serve as acting president. The constitutional court now has six months to rule on the impeachment.

A total of 204 MPs approved the motion to impeach Yoon, who plunged the country into political turmoil with a short-lived martial law declaration last week

Yoon survived an impeachment vote last weekend and has clung to power, despite mounting calls for him to step down

Yoon and his allies are currently under investigation for insurrection charges, and a travel ban has been slapped on several of them