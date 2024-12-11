Sony Pictures debuts ’28 Years Later’ trailer

The trailer for the third movie in the ‘28 Days Later’ franchise has been released.

The new film, directed by Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland, is set almost three decades since the events of the first movie, which starred Cillian Murphy.

Fans of the film were excited to see Murphy’s character Jimmy from ‘28 Days Later’, in the trailer.

Needless to say, he does not look great.

According to the film’s synopsis, some of the survivors will embark on a journey and discover horrors and mutations beyond their imagination.

“It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

“One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

“When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell , Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes.

‘28 Years Later’ debuts globally on June 20, 2025.