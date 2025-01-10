County NewsNews

Sonko to defend himself against graft charges, lines up 15 witnesses

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has been put on his defence in a Ksh 20M corruption case.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Charles Ondieki ruled that a prima facie case had been established for counts 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 9. However, the court acquitted the former governor on counts 1 and 8

The counts the governor has been put on his defence range from conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, money laundering, conflict of interest and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The court acquitted the governor and his co-accused in the main charge of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption mainly bribery of Ksh 10m as an inducement to facilitate payment to Web tribe limited by Nairobi county government.

The former governor through his lawyer Assa Nyakundi told the court that they will call a total of 15 witnesses, four of the witnesses are officers from the DCI headquarters.

Sonko also told the court that he would produce Video and Audio recordings as evidence in his defence proceedings.

You Might Also Like

Floods update: Tana Delta still experiencing flooding
Rosatom, AllWeld Nuclear and Industrial to partner to promote sustainable development of nuclear energy in Africa
Judge calls for homegrown solutions to resolve land disputes
Mount Kigali University launches Electronic Sports for its students

The High Court reinstated the graft case following a successful appeal by the DPP on 22nd December 2024,

The defence will begin on 20th February

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Businesswoman’ Joyce Akinyi jailed for 25 years for drug trafficking
Next Article Tyla concert to livestream on January 18
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *