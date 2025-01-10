Breaking NewsLocal NewsNews

Three die after light aircraft crashes and bursts into flames in Malindi

Footage circulating on social media shows the plane bursting into flames along the Malindi-Mombasa highway

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
Three people have died on the spot after a small aircraft crashed in the Kwa Chocha area of Malindi, Kilifi County.

The Cessna plane, which was carrying three students, experienced a mid-air malfunction before crashing near Barbara along the Malindi-Kilifi road.

One of the deceased was burned to death inside an unidentified Kia vehicle that was caught in the flames, while the other two victims were bodaboda operators carrying a woman.

The flight instructor and two of his colleagues were rescued and rushed to Tawfiq Private Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Police have arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the accident.

The wreckage of the burnt aircraft

 Reporting by Dickson Wekesa

