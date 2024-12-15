Six die, 16 seriously injured in Narok-Bomet road crash

Six people lost their lives and 16 others were seriously injured in a road accident involving a school bus and a matatu on the Narok-Bomet Highway on Saturday evening.

The collision occurred at Olonin Bridge during a heavy downpour, which likely contributed to poor visibility on the road at the time.

According to police reports, the driver of the school bus was overtaking “a fleet of unknown vehicles without due care to other road users,” resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming matatu.

“Due to the impact, three passengers in the matatu died on the spot. The injured were evacuated to Ololulunga Sub-County Hospital, where two unknown women and a girl succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment,” the police stated in their report.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation pending identification and autopsy.

Authorities have revealed that the school bus driver fled the scene after the accident and is currently being pursued.