Shujaa to face Argentina in 5th place semifinal

By Bernard Okumu
The national men’s rugby sevens team Shujaa will face  Argentina in the semi final of the fifth place play off of ongoing second leg of the World Rugby Sevens circuit in Cape Town,South Africa.

Kenya started its group B matches brightly by coming from behind to beat Australia 19-12 .Kevin Wekesa and George Ooro each scored a try a piece while Nygel Amaitsa successfull conversions helped Kenya to the emphatic victory.

However Shujaa under the guidance of Kevin Wambua failed to find an answer against the high flying and second placed Spain going down 1-7 with only try for Shujaa coming from speedstar Patrick Odongo while Amaitsa added the extras.

Kenya was relegated to the fifth place semi finals where they await to meet Argentina on Sunday 12.22EAT.

Shujaa will be looking to win the duel so as to bosst their point tally after collected three points in the opening round of the series in Dubai last weekend.

