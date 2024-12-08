RugbySports

Shujaa placed seventh in Cape Town

Bernard Okumu
The national men’s rugby sevens team Shujaa wound up seventh at the second leg of the IRB World Rugby Sevens Circuit in Cape Town South Africa. Kenya beat Great Brittain 32-17 in the seventh place play off.

Kenya  had lost to Argentina in the fifth place play off after finishing second in group B.

Against Brittain Kenya scored the try’s through Nigel Amaitsa and Patrick Odongo who touched down twice each while George Ooro and  Samuel Asati scored a try a piece to assure Shujaa of the emphatic win.

Following the win Shujaa has now collected a total of 8 points from the second stop of the 7 legged circuit.

The third leg of the series will be held in Perth Australia in January.

