The Kenya Rugby Sevens team, Shujaa, has been pooled in a tough group C at the Perth Sevens set for Australia between the 24th and 26th this month.

Shujaa will open its campaign in the 3rd leg on 24th January against New Zealand before facing series leaders Fiji on the same day and wrapping up their group matches against Uruguay on the 25th.

Shujaa lies 9th in the standings with 11 points after collecting 3 points in Dubai and 8 points at the Cape Town Sevens.