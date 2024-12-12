Shujaa coach Wambua confident Kenya will keep improving in IRB Circuit

Kenya Sevens head coach Kevin Wambua believes the team is getting better after the first two tournaments in the World Rugby Sevens Series, following their return from relegation.

Shujaa, as the team is commonly referred as, finished 10th in the first outing in Dubai and improved to a seventh place finish in the second leg of the series in Cape Town, South Africa.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after their performance in Cape Town, coach Wambua believes his team is getting better.

The head coach remarked:

‘The team has played fantastic in the first two legs and even in the games we played, we were a bit unfortunate. It goes down to a bit of decision making but we pick the lessons and look to improve. This is a young squad, most of them playing for the first time in the Series and we keep learning, keep improving and keep getting better with each game’’.

He believes they will be better moving forward, and praised the players’ hunger to learn and get better as a key component.

‘’One of the lessons we have picked is that we have to be ruthless and efficient especially in the opposition half. The series is very tight and we can’t afford a lot of errors. We need to work on being more clinical to get better rewards. But we are getting better; starting off with 10th then seventh shows you there is growth’’.

After Cape Town, the team has one month to prepare before travelling to Australia in January for the third leg.