Shock as EURO Favorites eliminated

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe saw the crucial spot-kick saved by Yann Sommer as Euro 2020 favourites France were eliminated by Switzerland in a thrilling shoot-out after a dramatic 3-3 draw in Monday’s last-16 tie.

France looked to have battled back from the brink after going a goal down early on and conceding a penalty only to then find themselves 3-1 up with 15 minutes of regulation time remaining in Bucharest.

But a late Swiss fight-back saw Haris Seferovic net his second and Mario Gavranovic force extra-time after cancelling out Karim Benzema’s brace and Paul Pogba’s scorcher.

My favorite team is out…. That’s football. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 28, 2021

What a game. What a tournament. What a day. What a Sommer. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 28, 2021

Previously on Sunday ,defending champions Portugal were defeated 1-0 by Belgium who subsequently advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

𝕆𝔹ℝ𝕀𝔾𝔸𝔻𝕆 𝔸 𝕋𝕆𝔻𝕆𝕊! 🇵🇹 Em casa, no estádio ou noutro lugar qualquer, obrigado pelos cânticos, pela emoção e pelo apoio incansável! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q7h0a7YzCk — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 28, 2021

Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away.

Ronaldo stayed one goal away from becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.

Tonight old foes England and Germany will renew hostilities at Wembley Stadium in the last-16 stage.

The Three Lions progressed in first place from Group D to set up a tie with Germany, who managed to claim second spot in the tournament’s group of death.

Sweden face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening in what is the final game of the last-16 at Euro 2020.

The Scandinavian nation are favourites to progress having finished top of their group ahead of Spain, although Ukraine won the most recent meeting between these sides at the European championships in 2012.