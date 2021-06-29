Several Nairobi estates to go without water

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) says it will shut down water supply pipeline along Waiyaki Way Road from Kabete Water Treatment works due construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

In a notice Tuesday, the shutdown will facilitate interconnection of relocated pipeline to the old pipeline at the junction of Waiyaki way Road and James Gichuru Road starting from 6:00 am on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 to Thursday, 1 July 2021 at 6:00 am.

“This will enable release of the road section between Nairobi School and the junction of Waiyaki Way Road and James Gichuru Road to the Expressway road contractor.” Part of the notice read.

Areas to be affected include estates along Waiyaki Way, Rhagta Road. Parklands Road and Church Road Westlands, Highridge and Parklands areas.

Others are Nairobi School, MP Shah Hospital Muguga Green Estate, Sarit Centre and the surrounding estates.

Nairobi Water has appealed to affected customers to use available water sparingly as they work towards restoring the supply.