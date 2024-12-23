Seven confirmed dead in multiple car crash in Narok

At least seven people are feared dead following a road accident involving six vehicles at Matauro, Duka Moja area, along the Narok-Suswa highway in Narok County.

In a post on X, the Kenya Red Cross said several other people were injured, and have been rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The accident is said to have occurred when a trailer travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu suffered a tyre burst lost control, knocking a Toyota Premio, an Ena Coach bus, and a Narok Line matatu to different sides of the road.

Shortly after, a second trailer, also travelling from Narok towards Mai Mahiu collided head-on with a Toyota Prado travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said they are investigating the incident, and renewed calls to motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules.