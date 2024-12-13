Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has revealed she is engaged to songwriter Benny Blanco.

The actress and singer posted a picture of a large engagement ring on Instagram, with the caption “forever begins now”.

It comes after the couple confirmed their relationship last year.

Pop star Taylor Swift was among the famous figures to offer congratulations.

Two-time Grammy-nominated Gomez posted further pictures of her beaming, wearing the ring, and one of Blanco embracing her in what appears to be a closet.

“Hey wait… that’s my wife,” Blanco commented on the post.

Swift replied: “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

Rapper Cardi B, actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Suki Waterhouse, and singer Lil Nas X also sent well wishes.

In an Instagram Story shared with her 423 million followers, the most-followed woman on the app also revealed a video showing her ring to loved ones on the phone.

“Yes to this,” she can be heard saying, evoking screams on the other end of the video call.

Gomez and record producer Blanco had collaborated on songs I Can’t Get Enough in 2019 and Single Soon in 2023, before announcing their relationship.

Blanco, who has also worked with the likes of Rihanna, Calvin Harris and Justin Bieber, was effusive about his love on the Drew Barrymore Show back in May.

“She’s just like the best, most genuine person,” he said on the chat show.

“Everything is completely real. Everyday when I wake up, I, like, walk by the mirror as I’m, like, walking to her and I ask myself, ‘How did I get here’…

“She’s one of the sweetest, one of the most charming, one of the most humble people I’ve ever met.”

Come & Get It singer Gomez was previously in a high profile on-and-off relationship with fellow singer Justin Bieber. She also dated singer The Weeknd in 2017.

The Texas-born star rose to fame as a child actress on Barney and Disney Channel, before forging a career as a singer and in acting.

This year she joined the billionaire celebrity rich list, according to Bloomberg, amassing a $1.3bn (KSh. 168.5B) fortune – mainly deriving from her Rare Beauty make-up company.

On Monday, she received two Golden Globe nominations – one in the best supporting actress category for her role in the operatic musical ‘Emilia Pérez’ and the other for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for her recurring role in ‘Only Murders in the Building’.