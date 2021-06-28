Selection panel for TSC members sworn in

The process of recruiting five new Teachers Service Commissioners (TSC) is set to commence after the selection panel was sworn in Monday morning.

The eight commissioners namely; Thomas Koyier, Dr. Mary Gaturu – Ministry of Education, Charles Mutinda – Attorney General’s office, Njoki Kahiga – Ministry for Public Service, Margaret Lilan Geno –Federation of Kenya Employers, Richard Kibagendi and Dr. Hellen Hazel Misenda – representing the registered Teachers’ Trade Unions, Eva Naputuni Nyoike – Association of Private Schools; and Prof. Stanley Waudo – a prominent educationist were sworn in by the Public Service Commission Vice Chairperson Ms Charity Kisotu.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta through a gazette notice appointed the member selection panel on Friday.

The recruitment process will seek to replace Commissioners Mbarak Twahir, Kinoti Imanyara, Beatrice Adu, Albert Ekirapa and Tache Gollo whose terms expired in March.

During the swearing in ceremony, Ms Charity Kisotu congratulated them for being entrusted and appointed to undertake the onerous task saying that she had no doubt that they were equal to the task.

“It is evident that this panel was carefully selected and represents a broad stakeholder base and interests in the education sector. Indeed this is a national assignment for which few get the honour to serve,” she said.

She urged the Thomas Koyier led team to observe high standards of professionalism, afford those who apply for the vacancies a chance to compete fairly, and exercise due care and skill to ensure that the right people get appointed.

“You must also pay attention to issues of diversity and inclusivity and ensure they are given as much consideration in the selection process and at the end of the assignment, the names you forward to the President should reflect Kenya’s diverse communities,” she added.

“I therefore call upon you to ensure high threshold of integrity, ethical standards and professionalism are met as you embark on this assignment,” Ms Charity Kisotu remarked.