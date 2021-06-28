Security officials called upon to heighten security in Eastleigh

The business community in Eastleigh is calling on security apparatus to arrest the rising cases of insecurity in the area, among them the abduction of young girls for ransom.

Speaking during inauguration of supreme Council new leadership Chair Hajj Ahmed Yare the leaders said they are ready to team up with the government to enhance security in the commercial district.

This was a gathering to inaugurate the Supreme Council new leadership Chair of Eastleigh Business District Association (EBDA) Hajj Ahmed Yare.

During the meeting the business community challenged security apparatus to bring to an end the rising cases of insecurity in the area citing the emerging trend of abduction of young girls in the area for ransom.

The new leadership expressing their commitment to support the security apparatus deal with the criminals.

Yare lauded the security officers for their swift action to free the kidnapped Eastleigh Business lady who had been taken hostage recently.

He pledged to engage all relevant government authorities for the sake of business in the area.

Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan who attended the event said he will lead in seeking a conducive business environment for the locals.

Yusuf called on locals to support the government by availing information on any criminal gangs operating in the densely populated area.

This follows concerns among the police over the raise of reports of missing people in the area.