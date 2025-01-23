Security detail of Chief Justice intact – NPS

The National Police Service (NPS) has refuted claims that the security detail for Chief Justice Martha Koome has been withdrawn.

In a letter to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday evening, Koome stated that she no longer had her security detail. She also expressed concerns over what she described as a reduction in the number of officers assigned to the Judiciary Police Unit, describing the move as an attack on judicial independence and a threat to the safety of judicial officers.

“This act of withdrawal sends an unmistakably damaging message: that those tasked with defending justice and constitutional liberties are susceptible to interference. Such a signal erodes public confidence in the Judiciary’s impartiality, threatening its role as a check against abuse of power and its capacity to uphold the rule of law,” she asserted.

However, the NPS responded shortly after the letter became public, stating that the allegations made by the Chief Justice were untrue.

“Contrary to the media reports suggesting that NPS has withdrawn the security detail of some judicial officials, the National Police Service wishes to clarify that the Officers have not been withdrawn,” stated outgoing police spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango.

According to police headquarters, the officers assigned to the Chief Justice had been temporarily recalled to attend their promotional courses.

The NPS explained that while this was the case, there is no gap in security, as all affected officers have already “been replaced by other officers for the period they will be in training.”

“The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to multi-agency collaboration and cooperation within the criminal justice system of Kenya,” read part of Dr. Onyango’s statement.