Security beefed up in Eastern Region ahead of holidays

The Government has stepped up security across the Eastern Region ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities to ensure residents and visitors enjoy peaceful celebrations.

Regional Commissioner Paul Rotich, said they have done hotspot marking of areas known to have high levels of insecurity to ensure life and property is protected during this season.

Speaking on Thursday in Embu town after holding a meeting with regional and county security teams, Rotich said that some parts of the region have been experiencing periodic security challenges especially Isiolo and Marsabit.

“In these parts of the region, we still have incidences of cattle rustling, communal conflict, highway banditry and general crime affecting the general populations,” he noted.

Consequently, Rotich said they will do appropriate deployment of security officers in those areas to address any challenges that would emerge or escalate during this season.

He said they had also activated all the command centers at all levels of administrative centers in the entire region to ensure cases reported are dealt with promptly.

“Our assurance is that we have put in place adequate measures including management of traffic on the highways,” he said.

The RC said they will carry out effective and visible security patrols across the region to ensure people carry out their businesses undisturbed and called on residents to remain law-abiding.

Rotich called for collaboration between the public and security agencies in exposing and reporting crimes to ensure that the region has incident-free festivities.